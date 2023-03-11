Marsai Martin is simply stunning! The teenage actress was spotted on the scene for a pre-Oscars event earlier this week and she was all glammed up and fabulous in the trendy look.
Check it out below.
Marsai Martin Is Stunning In All Red For Pre Oscars Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Rihanna Clears Up Herpes Rumor, “It’s A F*cking Scar”
-
Glorilla Concert Leaves 1 Dead, 9 Injured
-
Ja Morant Accused Of Flashing Gun On Teen After Pickup Game Fight
-
Megan Thee Stallion Is Set To Return To The Stage This Month In Her Hometown Of Houston
-
No, Pete Davidson Is Not Munching On Ice Spice, Twitter Has Jokes Anyway
-
Twitter Reacts To Angela Bassett’s Academy Award Snub To Jamie Lee Curtis
-
Yara Shahidi As Tinker Bell In ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Has Some White Folks Crying About “Black-Washing”