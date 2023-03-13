GloRilla & Finesse2tymes Facing Lawsuit Over Stampede At Their Concert

Last weekend tragedy struck a GloRilla and Finess2tymes concert when a stampede ensued after the show that resulted in nine people being injured and three people losing their lives.
Now the family of one of the deceased is preparing a lawsuit against both GloRilla and Finess2tymes. She alleges that the death of their loved one was completely avoidable under the circumstances. According to TMZ, the family of Brandy Miller has lawyered up and her sister Michelle tells them that they’ll be filing a lawsuit against both artists, promoters of the Rochester show, and Main Street Armory.
Michelle says her fam is in the process of retaining an attorney — they’ve spoken to several since Brandy was pronounced dead on Monday, and aim to retain someone who’s high profile … because the family “has no plans to back down.”
It isn’t clear exactly why the stampede broke out. But rumors swirled that a gun might’ve gone off in the crowd which caused panic amongst attendees that led to the tragic incident. Though both GloRilla and Finesse had left the premises when the chaos erupted, the Miller family wants them and everyone else involved in putting the show together to be held accountable for Brandy’s passing. Something that Finesse apparently didn’t think was in the cards.
