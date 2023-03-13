Bronx Drill Rapper Nas EBK Arrested For Second-Degree Murder

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Nas EBK’s legal woes just took a turn for the worse. The rapper was recently arrested for second-degree murder in New York City.

As spotted on Complex, the South Bronx native has been booked on some serious charges. Last week he was picked up for his alleged involvement in a shooting that occurred Thursday, February 9 in the Times Square district of midtown Manhattan. Police say the artist, born Nasir Valenzuela, shot Idrissa Siby in the chest after a supposed argument. He was picked up by police Friday, March 10.

This is the second time this year the rapper has been in trouble with the law. Back in February, EBK was arrested by U.S. Marshalls for making terrorist threats during a YouTube skit with fellow prankster Bubba100x; the same jokester who tried to get too familiar with Maino. In the video, Nas EBK was seen approaching ShopRite shoppers and asking weird questions, and responding back by screaming. The goof got intense when he pulled a hat off an employee and eventually pulled out a knife and said “walk toward me again and I’ll violate you.”

Nas EBK has denied committing the murder via an Instagram post. “INNOCENT!! ONLY GOD CAN JUDGE ME !!! BE HOME SOON !! FREE DA GUYS !!” the caption read. He is currently being held at Bergen County Jail.

