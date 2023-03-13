Indiana Man Dead After Being Shot by Jeffersonville Police

An Indianapolis man has died after being shot by southern Indiana’s, Jeffersonville Police. The victim was identified as Robert William Atkins, 44, who was a local of Jeffersonville. He died Sunday afternoon at a Louisville hospital after a call about a man who was roaming around an apartment complex’s parking lot was sent to 911. When officers arrived on the scene, it was reported that at least one officer discharged their weapon. This occurred after allegations of the victim firing a handgun into the air and then pointing it at police.
An open investigation is being done by the Indianapolis State Police.
