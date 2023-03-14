U.S. Drone FORCED Down By Russian Fighter Jet

Looks like Russia is at it again. Today, on March 14, 2023, a U.S. Reaper drone was struck by a Russian Su-27 aircraft and forced to crash land in international waters. The U.S. European Command stated that the jet “intentionally flew in front of and dumped fuel on” one of the U.S. drones.
A Pentagon spokesman, Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder stated that the Russian aircraft flew in the same vicinity of the drone for quite some time, about thirty to forty minutes, then eventually collided. This occurred after 7 a.m. Central European Time.
This wasn’t the first time the normal conducted routine of the MQ-9 drone was interrupted. It’s the first interception the U.S. has come into contact with since Russia declared a war on Ukraine.
Investigations are still underway.
