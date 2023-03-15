Jim Jones Wants A LOX And Dipset ‘Verzuz’ Rematch [Video]

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The LOX and Dipset Verzuz were one of the most memorable moments in Hip-Hop ever. Jim Jones is requesting both groups do a round two.

As spotted on Vibe Magazine the Harlem, New York native recently did an interview with AllHipHop.com. While he discussed a variety of topics including his new album Back In My Prime the hosts got him to speak about the iconic night at Madison Square Garden. Surprisingly the “We Fly High” rapper revealed he thinks a rematch is in order. “I don’t think that energy will ever be duplicated outside of New York unless we go for the rematch, you heard?” explained. “The way I’m thinking about it is last time, there was a lot going on. The venue was way too small. There were people on my back. There were people on people’s shoulders in there.”

Jim Jones also went to say only one venue can really host an event of this magnitude. “I think we need proper respect of doing it in the Garden, the big Garden, with proper security, set up right so everybody have breathing room. Not using it as no excuse, but we need a rematch for the city. I’m putting it out there. I’m putting it out there like Rocky after he lost to Apollo Creed. And we gonna be ready like hot spaghetti.”

Swizz Beatz and Timberland have to comment on exploring a rematch. You can see Jim discuss his dreams for a round two below.

