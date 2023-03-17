Indiana’s BMV makes millions selling your personal information

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is selling your personal information to private companies and individuals, and they don’t have to tell you about it.

In 2022 alone, the state made nearly $25 million from the practice.

WRTV Investigates found information like your name, date of birth, address, past addresses, odometer reading, what kind of car you drive, and even your license plate number are all for sale.

It’s a practice that’s been going on for years, one that many drivers have no idea is happening.

“That’s stupid, that should be confidential,” Tiyonna Savage told WRTV while standing outside of a BMV branch.

The BMV doesn’t even have to ask your permission to sell your information.

“I wasn’t aware,” Catherine Cox said outside of a BMV branch. “They should have to get approval from me.”

WRTV Investigates also found the BMV doesn’t inform you of what they plan to do with your information while you’re renewing your driver’s license or registration and they don’t allow drivers to opt out.

WRTV Investigates’ Kara Kenney and a WRTV colleague took hidden cameras inside a local BMV office while our Kenney renewed her driver’s license.

After a short wait, a BMV employee asked Kenney some questions.

BMV Employee: Are you subject to fainting spells or seizures? Kenney: No BMV Employee: Has your license ever been suspended or revoked? Kenney: No

After taking WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney’s picture for her driver’s license, the worker handed Kenney the paperwork about renewing her driver’s license.

