Greg Meriweather drops out of the race for Indy Mayor

Greg Meriweather was among the first candidates to declare a run for Mayor, now he’s the first to exit the race. He explains why he’s ending his candidacy and why he’s throwing his support behind Robin Shackleford.
“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.
Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Rihanna Clears Up Herpes Rumor, “It’s A F*cking Scar”
-
Glorilla Concert Leaves 1 Dead, 9 Injured
-
Megan Thee Stallion Is Set To Return To The Stage This Month In Her Hometown Of Houston
-
Diddy Wants to Be The Next Majority Owner of BET
-
Twitter Reacts To Angela Bassett’s Academy Award Snub To Jamie Lee Curtis
-
Rihanna Shines Bright Like A Diamond During Her Academy Awards Performance
-
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars