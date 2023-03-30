Massive Ocean Found Underneath Earth; More Water Than The Surface

There is a huge supply of water under us right now. It’s about 400 miles underground and it’s stored in a specific rock known as ‘ringwoodite’. This rock is a spongelike texture that soaks up water and stores it. Geophysicist Steve Jacobsen stated, “The ringwoodite is like a sponge, soaking up water, there is something very special about the crystal structure of ringwoodite that allows it to attract hydrogen and trap water”. He went on to say, “I think we are finally seeing evidence for a whole-Earth water cycle, which may help explain the vast amount of liquid water on the surface of our habitable planet. Scientists have been looking for this missing deep water for decades.”
Scientists made this discovery after studying earthquakes using seismometers and realizing shockwaves under the Earth. According to Indy100 “if the rock contained just % of water then that means there is three times more water under the surface than there is on the surface.
What do you think about the recent discovery?
