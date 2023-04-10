Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Solar Eclipse will be visible in Indiana one year from today.

This event marks the first total solar eclipse in the United States since August of 2017 and the first one in Indy since the year 1205.

Aside from Austin and Dallas, Indy is the largest city with a direct hit in the path of totality.

The ‘Eclipse Capital of the Midwest’ is expected to have an influx of more than 1 million visitors to witness the phenomenon.

To prepare, NASA and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway have teamed up for an exciting day of programming and celebration.

On April 8, 2024, NASA will broadcast live from the IMS and be on hand to answer questions and guide viewers through the experience.

Read more from WRTV here

NASA partners with Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Eclipse viewing experience was originally published on wtlcfm.com