Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Just after 5:45 a.m., IMPD officers received a report of a pedestrian struck at East 46th Street and Brown Road. That is located near the intersection of 46th and Emerson.
Officers arrived and found a man with injuries consistent with trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on East 46th Street and struck the man in the roadway at Brown Road.
The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the police.
