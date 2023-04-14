Black Teacher Residency program aims to diversify Indiana educator pool

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

SOURCE : WISHTV.COM

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — EducateME is partnering with Marian University to target the growing teacher shortage be diversifying the pipeline by offering full ride scholarships to those selected for the Black Teacher Residency program.

The graduate program addresses the shortage, but also takes aim at improving outcomes from students across the board.

EducateME is continuing on a mission it began in 2014: increasing representation in the classroom. Blake Nathan, the founder, has experienced the shortage firsthand but also witnessed the value in a diverse teacher pool. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE