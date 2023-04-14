Black Teacher Residency program aims to diversify Indiana educator pool

SOURCE : WISHTV.COM
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — EducateME is partnering with Marian University to target the growing teacher shortage be diversifying the pipeline by offering full ride scholarships to those selected for the Black Teacher Residency program.
The graduate program addresses the shortage, but also takes aim at improving outcomes from students across the board.
EducateME is continuing on a mission it began in 2014: increasing representation in the classroom. Blake Nathan, the founder, has experienced the shortage firsthand but also witnessed the value in a diverse teacher pool. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing by police
-
Pacers announce multi-year partnership with 50 Cent
-
Future Shuts Indy Show Down Even With Injured Foot *RECAP*
-
Protect Angel Reese At All Costs
-
94′ Freaknik Doc Has Some ATL Aunties SHOOK!
-
New ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Trailer Teases ‘No Way Home’ Implications
-
LSU’s Angel Reese Condemned For Taunting Caitlin Clark Amid NCAA Championship, Twitter Outraged At Double Standard