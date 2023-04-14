$200,000 in dimes stolen from truck outside Walmart

(CNN) — Police are on the hunt for the people behind a “dime and dash” theft in northeast Philadelphia.
At around 6 a.m. Thursday, thieves broke into an unmarked trailer left in a Walmart parking lot, the Philadelphia Police Department told CNN, and made off with about 2 million dimes. Read More
