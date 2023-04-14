B-SWIFT PICK

Gas prices in Indiana Goin Up Quick

Gas prices in Indiana Goin Up Quick

Published on April 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Source WishTv.com

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gas prices in Indiana are up 16 cents a gallon in the last week, according to AAA.

Last week the Indiana statewide average for regular unleaded was $3.56 per gallon. Today the average is up to $3.72. Gas prices have gone up daily, according to AAA Read More

RELATED TAGS

Indy

More from Hot 100.9
Close