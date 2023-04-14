Gas prices in Indiana Goin Up Quick

Source WishTv.com
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gas prices in Indiana are up 16 cents a gallon in the last week, according to AAA.
Last week the Indiana statewide average for regular unleaded was $3.56 per gallon. Today the average is up to $3.72. Gas prices have gone up daily, according to AAA Read More
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing by police
-
Pacers announce multi-year partnership with 50 Cent
-
Future Shuts Indy Show Down Even With Injured Foot *RECAP*
-
Protect Angel Reese At All Costs
-
94′ Freaknik Doc Has Some ATL Aunties SHOOK!
-
New ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Trailer Teases ‘No Way Home’ Implications
-
LSU’s Angel Reese Condemned For Taunting Caitlin Clark Amid NCAA Championship, Twitter Outraged At Double Standard