Carmelo Anthony and Baltimore PD get in to it

Published on April 15, 2023

Below check out this video Dj Akademiks posted of Carmelo Anthony in his home town mad and arguing with the police . We can’t tell what its about but the voices in the video make it seem like he’s mad he can’t pass by a closed street .

