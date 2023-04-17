L’s & Found: Nike Restocking Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” This Week, Allegedly

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

After months of cries and demands, Nike is finally restocking the highly sought after Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found,” but will the Nike SNKRS app be able to fend off the bots that are sure to attack? We hope so.

Word on the internet is that this is the week that Nike will finally be restocking the reimagining of the classic Jordan 1 silhouette. But after the debacle that went down during its original November 2023 release, sneaker enthusiasts are skeptical about their chances of actually landing a pair. Recalling how the SNKRS app crashed, froze, and even kicked out users for the raffle that went down on November 19, 2022, everyone is hoping Nike has a better plan to implement for its next rollout.

According to Business Insider, Nike is aware of the issue and is hoping to avoid another embarrassing release this time around.

Glitches remain common on the app due to the thousands of people attempting to buy hyped releases nearly weekly. Nike has increased its efforts to thwart bots, software used by resellers that automates the online checkout process, by banning accounts and canceling orders from people it deems to be reselling merchandise for a profit. But the system isn’t foolproof.

Yeah, we’re not getting our hopes up.

Back when Nike promised that they were going to combat sneaker bots with everything in their arsenal, their next general Jordan release saw bots run rampant on it’s SNKRS app and made attempting to purchase a pair of sneakers damn near impossible with error messages and frozen screens the norm. It was like botters took Nike’s message as a personal challenge or something.

Now that everyone knows that this is the week that the Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found”‘s are going to be restocked, sneaker bots are on high alert and will more than likely eat up whatever it can as soon as the sneakers hit the app via FCFS or a draw (yes, bots eat raffles too).

Though there’s no foolproof way to beat sneaker bots, many are calling for Nike to simply continue to restock highly sought after sneakers like they do with the “Panda” Dunk Lows that seem to restock every few weeks. If they can continue to make those, why don’t they just continue to make “Lost and Found”‘s or any other highly popular kicks that everyone seems to miss out on? There’s like 30 million pairs of “Pandas” out there and only 500,000 pairs of “Lost and Found”‘s? Come on Nike. Do better.

Regardless of how things play out, we’ll definitely be ready to try and copp a pair of the Jordan 1 “Lost and Found”‘s whenever we get the chance, but we’ll know to be ready to hold that “L” that’s sure to come along with it thanks to sneaker botters whose only purpose in life is to exploit the sneaker game and make a profit off of heads who actually wanna wear these sneakers.

What do y’all think Nike should do to combat sneaker bots? Let us know in the comments section below.

