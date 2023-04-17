Teen philanthropist leads fight against homelessness

SOURCE: WISHTV.COM
Jahkil Jackson, a teenage philanthropist, social entrepreneur, and two-time best-selling author, is celebrating the 7th anniversary of his non-profit organization, Project I Am. CLICK TO READ MORE
