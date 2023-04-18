IRS extends tax deadline for Hoosiers impacted by tornado outbreak

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tuesday is Tax Day for most people, but the IRS is pushing back the mtax deadline for some people in Indiana because of last month’s tornado outbreak.

The IRS says storm victims in Indiana now have until July 31 to file and pay their taxes. This applies to people and businesses that were impacted by the tornadoes, severe storms, and straight-line winds that tore through the state on March 31.

“This includes 2022 individual income tax returns due on April 18, as well as various 2022 business returns normally due on April 18,” the IRS said. “This means that eligible taxpayers will have until July 31 to make 2022 contributions to their IRAs and health savings accounts.”

The deadline change comes several days after President Biden approved a major disaster declaration providing FEMA money to Hoosier storm victims.

The July 31 deadline only applies to people living in certain hard-hit Indiana counties:

