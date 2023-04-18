Ice Spice recently posted a now-deleted post to Instagram with the caption “ayo isis 👀”. Instagram took that post down because of the “Isis” reference. However, what Instagram didn’t know is that the reference was not referring to the terrorist group, but to her real name, Isis. Instagram removed it for “violating community guidelines”. The 23-year-old Bronx rapper’s real name is Isis Naija Gaston.
“Can’t type my name is ode,” she stated in an Instagram story showing the banned post. The removal was likely due to Instagram’s automatic algorithm filters. Despite any of this, Ice Spice continues to dominate in the music industry. Justa. few days ago, Ice Spice linked up with Nicki Minaj for the Princess Diana Remix and it went viral. The two were seen in all-pink attire dancing and twerking in an all-pink room. It gained lots of attention as expected and Spice continues to elevate.
- Instagram Removes Ice Spice Posts Because of “Isis” Reference
- Calvin Harris Pays Tribute To Takeoff at 2023 Coachella
- Zac Efron Followed Vanessa Hudgens On Instgram
- IRS extends tax deadline for Hoosiers impacted by tornado outbreak
- Many IPS schools are losing nurses staffed through IU Health, prompting parent concerns
- Lizzo Shut Down Candace Owens’ Fatphobic Comments With An Affirming Instagram Reel
- Megan Thee Stallion Discusses Her Healing Journey After The Tory Lanez Verdict
- Indianapolis Public Library’s Seed Service offers free vegetable and flower seeds for at-home gardens
- Coco Jones Shows Us How To Deliver A Firm No In A Subtly Sweet Way
- Megan Thee Stallion Breaks The Internet With Her Latest IG Post
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing by police
-
Future Shuts Indy Show Down Even With Injured Foot *RECAP*
-
94′ Freaknik Doc Has Some ATL Aunties SHOOK!
-
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Reunite For ‘Bad Boys 4’
-
New ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Trailer Teases ‘No Way Home’ Implications
-
You Wasn’t Outside: 16 Rap Albums Turning 20 Years Old In 2023
-
Rihanna Clears Up Herpes Rumor, “It’s A F*cking Scar”