‘UnPHILtered’: One-on-one with the first woman to own a professional sports league

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez spoke with Evelyn Magley, the chief executive officer of The Basketball League, and the first woman in the world to own a professional men’s basketball league.
While also talking sports, Magley shares with us the future she has in store for her league.
Read more here:
