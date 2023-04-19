Indy

‘UnPHILtered’: One-on-one with the first woman to own a professional sports league

Published on April 19, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez spoke with Evelyn Magley, the chief executive officer of The Basketball League, and the first woman in the world to own a professional men’s basketball league.

While also talking sports, Magley shares with us the future she has in store for her league.

