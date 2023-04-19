Indy

FEMA workers going door-to-door to help Hoosiers apply for disaster assistance

Published on April 19, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will soon be going door-to-door to help Hoosiers impacted by the March 31 tornado outbreak.

Starting Wednesday, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams will visit neighborhoods throughout Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties to help residents sign up for federal disaster assistance or update forms already submitted.

Federal funds became available over the weekend after President Joe Biden approved Indiana’s major disaster declaration.

FEMA assistance includes funding for basic home repairs and temporary housing, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help residents and business owners with the recovery process.

