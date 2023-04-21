Colts hoping to find new franchise quarterback in NFL draft

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shane Steichen understands his first draft as an NFL head coach could define his entire tenure.

If he and general manager Chris Ballard can find the best young quarterback to build around with the No. 4 overall pick, they just might get the Indianapolis Colts’ postseason plans back on track.

Getting it wrong means the long, arduous search for a new franchise quarterback will continue — perhaps with some new faces making selections.

