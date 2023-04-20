Frank Ocean Out For Coachella Second Weekend Set

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Frank Ocean delighted his longtime fans with his closing set at Coachella to wrap up the festival’s first weekend, and it was both acclaimed and criticized by fans online. Those same fans will certainly be disappointed to learn that the singer and songwriter will not headline this weekend’s set due to injury.

Frank Ocean, 35, rocked the Coachella stages last Sunday and while it was originally supposed to air via the festival’s YouTube stream, Ocean reportedly nixed the idea leaving a sour taste in the mouths of those viewing at home. Of the footage that did make it online, fans both praised and talked down on Ocean’s performance, and it appears there was a reason for the last-minute changes.

TMZ reports that Ocean suffered an ankle and leg injury leading up to the festival and was ordered to rest the leg.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” read a statement provided to the outlet.

In place of Frank Ocean, the band Blink-182 will fill the missing slot.

