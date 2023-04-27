INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT announced late Thursday morning plans to reopen another portion of the North Split in downtown Indianapolis.
This time, INDOT plans to reopen all northbound and southbound traffic through the North Split on Interstate 65 by Monday morning next week.
Crews will begin with reopening I-65 NB, followed by I-65 SB, according to INDOT.
After both northbound and southbound lanes are reopened, the detour on I-465 will be lifted.
Under the permanent North Split interchange configuration, there will no longer be access to I-65 SB via the Delaware/11th Street ramp and access to the Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit will only be available through I-65 NB.
Access to downtown Indianapolis will be available through:
- I-70 WB collector/distributor (C/D) exit ramp to Michigan Street
- I-65 NB/ I-70 EB exit ramp to Washington Street
- I-70 WB to Martin Luther King, Jr./West Street
- I-65 SB to Meridian Street
- I-65 SB to West Street
- All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split
Read more from WRTV here
INDOT plans to reopen Interstate 65 through North Split this weekend was originally published on wtlcfm.com
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Report: Popular Rapper Moneysign $uede Allegedly Killed In Jail
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $200
-
RIP Jerry Springer: Remembering One Of The Most Influential Yet Controversial TV Hosts
-
Chance The Rapper’s Viral Carnival Dancing Opens Convo On Vacation Behavior Of Married Men
-
Bow Wow to Nelly About Ashanti: ‘Stop Playing and Marry That Woman!’
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos
-
Twitter Reacts to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 7th Round KO of Ryan Garcia