Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

BEECH GROVE — Approximately 30 items were stolen from Beech Grove Firearms over the weekend, according to a police report.

In the police report, the value of the items stolen was approximated to cost around $15,000.

Beech Grove Firearms, located at 3020 South Emerson Avenue, reported the burglary around 3:15 a.m.

Read more from WRTV here

Beech Grove Firearms burglarized Sunday morning, firearms stolen was originally published on wtlcfm.com