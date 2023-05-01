BEECH GROVE — Approximately 30 items were stolen from Beech Grove Firearms over the weekend, according to a police report.
In the police report, the value of the items stolen was approximated to cost around $15,000.
Beech Grove Firearms, located at 3020 South Emerson Avenue, reported the burglary around 3:15 a.m.
Read more from WRTV here
Beech Grove Firearms burglarized Sunday morning, firearms stolen was originally published on wtlcfm.com
