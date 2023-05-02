We all know how much it sucks to fail at something, but never should you consider it to be a negative in the least bit.
Let’s take Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo as an example of his inspiring reaction to being asked whether or not his team “failed” after getting sent home by Miami Heat recently during the NBA Playoffs. Take a look below:
RELATED: Co-Parenting and Do Black Boys Need Gentle Parents Or Tough Parents? | EP 101 The Amanda Seales Show
Amanda and JeremiahLikeTheBible each gave a rather unique insight on if Giannis was right — spoiler alert: he most certainly is! — and they even made sure to let us know what an actual fail looks like. Braids and hairstyles in Tyler Perry films? “She’s Your Queen To Be” being left out of Coming 2 America? Chingy in general?! Hot takes all through and through!
Get a lesson on failure below from your good friends at The Amanda Seales Show:
Giannis Antetokounmpo And The Definition Of Failure: A Debate was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Report: Popular Rapper Moneysign $uede Allegedly Killed In Jail
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $200
-
RIP Jerry Springer: Remembering One Of The Most Influential Yet Controversial TV Hosts
-
Bow Wow to Nelly About Ashanti: ‘Stop Playing and Marry That Woman!’
-
“9-1-1” Cancelled By FOX… Then Revived By ABC
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos
-
Twitter Reacts to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 7th Round KO of Ryan Garcia