Bottleworks and Ironworks Indy Hotels recognized by AAA for quality and consistency

INDIANAPOLIS — Bottleworks Hotel and Ironworks Hotel Indy are among nine Indianapolis hotels being recognized by AAA for their commitment to quality and consistency in the hospitality industry.

AAA has included both of the hotels on their list of Four Diamond Hotels for 2023.

The company says the hotels included in the list excel in the categories of quality and consistency.

Diamond Inspectors are trained professionals who travel across North America to conduct unannounced, in-person property inspections.

The inspectors judge on four different aspects, including cleanliness, comfort, cuisine, and consistency.

AAA inspections include ATP surface testing, which is the same technology used to verify cleanliness in the healthcare and food service industries. They also evaluate the hotel’s quality of amenities and level of hospitality.

