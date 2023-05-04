INDIANAPOLIS — Bottleworks Hotel and Ironworks Hotel Indy are among nine Indianapolis hotels being recognized by AAA for their commitment to quality and consistency in the hospitality industry.
AAA has included both of the hotels on their list of Four Diamond Hotels for 2023.
The company says the hotels included in the list excel in the categories of quality and consistency.
Diamond Inspectors are trained professionals who travel across North America to conduct unannounced, in-person property inspections.
The inspectors judge on four different aspects, including cleanliness, comfort, cuisine, and consistency.
AAA inspections include ATP surface testing, which is the same technology used to verify cleanliness in the healthcare and food service industries. They also evaluate the hotel’s quality of amenities and level of hospitality.
Read more from WRTV here
Bottleworks and Ironworks Indy Hotels recognized by AAA for quality and consistency was originally published on wtlcfm.com
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Report: Popular Rapper Moneysign $uede Allegedly Killed In Jail
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $200
-
RIP Jerry Springer: Remembering One Of The Most Influential Yet Controversial TV Hosts
-
“9-1-1” Cancelled By FOX… Then Revived By ABC
-
Bow Wow to Nelly About Ashanti: ‘Stop Playing and Marry That Woman!’
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos