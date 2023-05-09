LAWRENCE — An adult woman died Monday afternoon after being shot inside a Dollar Tree store in Lawrence.
According to police, the 25-year-old victim is an employee at the store. The incident is believed to be isolated at this time.
Lawrence Police Department Chief Gary Woodruff says a 21-year-old male suspect is in custody. The suspect is a former employee of the store.
“People need to find a better way to resolve conflict then resorting to deadly violence. The decision to resort to deadly violence is life-altering both ways,” Chief Gary Woodruff said.
The suspect faces a preliminary charge of murder. WRTV will not name him until he is officially charged.
Read more from WRTV here
Employee dies after shooting at Lawrence Dollar Tree store was originally published on wtlcfm.com
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $200
-
“9-1-1” Cancelled By FOX… Then Revived By ABC
-
RIP Jerry Springer: Remembering One Of The Most Influential Yet Controversial TV Hosts
-
Report: Popular Rapper Moneysign $uede Allegedly Killed In Jail
-
Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 Met Gala
-
The Black Spiderman! Amazing Roles Shameik Moore Has Played