LAWRENCE — An adult woman died Monday afternoon after being shot inside a Dollar Tree store in Lawrence.

According to police, the 25-year-old victim is an employee at the store. The incident is believed to be isolated at this time.

Lawrence Police Department Chief Gary Woodruff says a 21-year-old male suspect is in custody. The suspect is a former employee of the store.

“People need to find a better way to resolve conflict then resorting to deadly violence. The decision to resort to deadly violence is life-altering both ways,” Chief Gary Woodruff said. The suspect faces a preliminary charge of murder. WRTV will not name him until he is officially charged. Read more from WRTV here

Employee dies after shooting at Lawrence Dollar Tree store was originally published on wtlcfm.com