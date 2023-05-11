Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

As artificial intelligence becomes smarter, the intrusion of human experiences follows in strength.

Meek Mill is latest music maker to be hit by A.I. generated songs that have surfaced onto the internet.

The song titled “Big Robbie” features Meek Mill’s late father Robert Parker. Meek lost his father to gun violence when he was a child. The video of the song shows an image by Robert Parker. It creepily moves and spews lyrics, in an animated head-bobbing motion. “Robbie” rhymes over the instrumental to Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s 1999 track, “Bitch Please.” The song was created by an unknown user through the deepfake video app, Avatarify.

Meek reacted with “WTF” in a tweet, and we’re sure you’ll agree.

Check out the clip below.

“I died in a shootout, just trying to feed my fam/ But death couldn’t stop me, I’m back in the lab/My son Meek Mill and he’s the light of my life/ Gotta watch over him, I’m back from the afterlife.”

The artificial business of music has been coming in bursts.

A couple weeks ago a Drake and The Weeknd A.I. generated song was taken off of Spotify. Universal Music Group implored Spotify to remove the unsolicited track as was pushing 630,000 listens. Spotify and other music streamers are cracking down on the AI-generated songs, reportedly removing “tens of thousands” of them from their platforms. Most were created using a new AI song creator company called Boomy.

Yikes.

What do you think of A.I. generated songs? Do they have a place to stay in music culture?

Let us know in the comments.

For more news head to rnbphilly.com.

Meek Mill Reacts to an A.I. Penned Song About His Dead Father was originally published on rnbphilly.com