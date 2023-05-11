Soulja Boy Calls Out Lil Durk & NBA YoungBoy For “Copying” Him

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Soulja Boy’s been keeping a low profile for quite some time now, so it only makes sense that when he does decide to speak up, it’s to stir up a little controversy. He’s once again claiming that not one but two rappers are copying his moves.

Years after proclaiming that Drake stole his whole flow, Soulja Boy is now calling out Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy for basically trying to steal his shine, copy his steez and deciding to drop their albums on the same day as his new project, Soulja Season. Taking to Instagram Live to air out his newfound competition, Big Draco from The A unloaded on both Durk and YoungBoy for suddenly deciding to announce they have projects dropping on May 12, after Soulja Boy had already locked in that date for his own album release date.

“Lil Durk, you scary as f*ck. If you gon’ fight YoungBoy, gon’ fight him, n*gga. Scary a** n*gga. F*ck wrong with you, boy? I know you seen me announce my album, n*gga. You ain’t say nothin’ ’bout no f*ckin’ album, and the next day you gon’ hop on here talking ’bout you ‘Almost Healed.’ Man, you almost lame, n*gga.”

Soulja really don’t want no one else dropping on that day, we guess. Continuing to rant on about Durk and YoungBoy dropping projects on the same day as him, Soulja basically challenged them to a sales competition saying he’d out sell both their projects even if they combined both their album sales.

“May 12th, n*gga, Soulja Season. Y’all n*ggas tripping. I’m finna outsell Lil Durk and YoungBoy at the same time. Add Lil Durk’s album sales and add YB album sales, add them together.”

Yeah, we don’t know about that one.

While it’s no secret that Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy have been beefing for a hot minute now, Soulja Boy interjecting himself into that beef just because they all have albums dropping on the same day really came out of left field. With his Soulja Season, Durk’s Almost Healed and NBA’s Richest Opp dropping on May 12, it’s going to be a three-way slugfest that really only Soulja will be keeping an eye on. We doubt Durk or YoungBoy even care about his album sales. Just sayin.’

What do y’all think of Soulja Boy going on a rant against Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy for dropping albums on the same day as him? Is he right to be in his feelings or is he just trippin? Let us know in the comments section below.

