The name of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s first-born son‘s name has been revealed to be RZA. Of course, it’s a nod to the founder of the Wu-Tang Clan, because the Staten Island super rap group has always been for the children.

The Daily Mail first reported the name of the Hip-Hop power couple’s baby son (another child is currently baking in Rih Rih’s oven), and it is RZA Athelston Mayers.

This really shouldn’t be too much of a surprise since the kid’s dad’s actual name is Rakim Athelston Mayers since his paternal grandparents were also Hip-Hop heads. Worth noting is Rocky’s middle name has been widely listed as Athelaston.

Also worth noting, now Rihanna rocking various Wu-Tang Clan and RZA apparel makes all the more sense.

Baby RZA was born nearly a year ago on May 13, 2022 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Needless to say, his future is already bright.

The post Baby Sharp: A$AP Rocky & Rihanna’s Son’s Name Is RZA appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

