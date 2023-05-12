Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx dispelled rumors her father is in the ICU fighting for his life after a rumor spread across the internet like wildfire. Earlier this week, RadarOnline reported, Jamie’s family was “hoping for the best” but “preparing for the worse.” The latter became headlined news with social media users reposting it without the full context. Corinne took to Instastories to shut down the false reports, writing,
“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” with a photo of a false news story. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”
Corinne’s update comes a few days after an update was posted on Jamie Foxx’s social media account. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed. See u all soon” appeared on Jamie’s social media account.
Jamie Foxx reportedly suffered a medical emergency on the set of his film Netflix Back In Action where he was given life-saving medical intervention. Despite his celebrity friends revealing Jamie is on the mend, little information about the actual incident has been made public.
She added, “My dad taught me to be authentic to myself, and that includes my style! He did a great job of giving me the confidence to try new looks and have fun with fashion when I was growing up.”
Fans continue to speculate on Jamie’s condition, and some even doubt Corinne’s latest update. While his health is unclear, one thing remains certain, Jamie is a beloved entertainer and immensely respected, loved, and adored. We pray he continues to get back and addresses fans on his time.
RELATED STORIES:
Day Shift Cast Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco & Karla Souza Talk Family, Style and Vampires
Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Foxx Gives Major Update On Her Father’s Health was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Vice Media, Ex Billion-Dollar Company, Files for Bankruptcy
-
“9-1-1” Cancelled By FOX… Then Revived By ABC
-
NCAA Champ Angel Reese Strips Down For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue, Twitter Hypes Her Up
-
Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo
-
Slick Or Sad? Nick Cannon’s Joy Of Being A “Side Dude” Leaves Many With Questions
-
Pyer Moss Jumps Into The Handbag Game With Latest Release Of Leather Goods