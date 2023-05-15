IMPD officer enters plea agreement in federal court stemming from excessive force incident

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspended IMPD officer accused of violating a man’s civil rights during a September 2021 arrest is expected to enter a change of plea on Monday.
Eric Huxley faces federal and state charges related to an incident in which he kicked Jermaine Vaughn in the head and face “without lawful justification”, causing bodily injury to that person,
Body camera footage shows Vaughn handcuffed and on the ground when Huxley “lifts his left leg, and drives his left foot down” into Vaughn’s face.
According to court documents, Huxley agreed to a plea on federal charges in acceptance of a reduced sentence. The plea however, does not protect Huxley from state charges.
Read more from WRTV here
