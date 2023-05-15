Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says it will devote roughly $14 million to help repair Indianapolis streets damaged by vehicles detouring around North Split construction.

WRTV’s Investigation “Detour Damage” showed how the North Split construction project is taking its toll — detouring cars and trucks are causing damage to city streets, light poles, and crosswalks.

INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith responded to questions from WRTV Investigates in a news conference on May 12.

“In terms of kind of detour routes and taking care of local networks, I think it’s about $14 million that we plan to invest to repair local streets,” said Smith. “West Street is one of those streets that received a lot of that detour traffic. So, we are going to spend a lot of time repairing some of those roads and bringing them back to good condition.”

INDOT has already fixed a concrete wheelchair ramp at the intersection of Washington and Rural.

Instead of using the I-465 detour around North Split construction, WRTV Investigates found cars and trucks opted to use city streets instead—and the extra traffic caused damage to city streets and city property.

INDOT to spend about $14M to fix city streets damaged by detouring North Split traffic was originally published on wtlcfm.com