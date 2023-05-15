Jay-Z And Roc Nation Take Out Full Page Ads In NYC Casino Bid

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z and Roc Nation have their sights set on gambling operations. They are currently trying to garner support from New York City residents so they can bring a casino to Times Square.

As spotted on Blavity, the music mogul and his entertainment firm recently spent a nice chunk of change to promote their newest business interests. This week, they booked advertisements throughout several high-profile New York City periodicals including the New York Post, the New York Daily News and the Amsterdam News to gain local support to bring Ceasar’s Palace to the Big Apple. The open letter makes it clear that they sincerely believe the project will ultimately deliver immense value to “The City That Never Sleeps”.

“Caesars Palace Times Square will benefit all of New York—the hotel and restaurant workers in the area, retailers, and surrounding neighborhoods,” the statement reads. “Our bid commits $115 million for diverse theater programs that include daycare for Broadway workers and their families.”

They also call out that the town is in good hands with Roc Nation and Jay-Z. “The winning licensee must always put the well-being of New Yorkers at the top of their agenda and do right by its residents,” the letter continues. “This is too important of a moment in our city’s illustrious history. Times Square, the epicenter of entertainment with a palpable energy, is unmatched. Roc Nation and our partners are here to ensure Times Square remains connected to all facets of culture. There’s no better location for a Caesars Palace entertainment destination than the Crossroads of the World.”

They also claim the casino will provide a better way of life as it “gives back to all surrounding businesses, benefits mass transit, invests money into sanitation and security, … develops and delivers a much-needed transportation plan, protects the interests of the actors, producers, theatre staff, writers, and patrons that represent the true heart and soul of Broadway, [and] provides opportunity for all.”

You can read the open letter below.

