Radio One Exclusives

Swinging Around N.Y.C: NEW Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Clip

Published on May 17, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
"Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" Event

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Fans are excited about Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy coming back to New York City in the new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. In a new clip released this week, we see Miles (Shameik Moore) and Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) swinging through the city. Miles gloats about his “leveling up” since the 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The two avoided traffic while showing off moves. We were introduced to two new characters during their conversation: Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman) who is voiced by Issa Rae, and someone that Gwen explained as a “ninja, vampire Spider-Man, but a good guy”, Miguel, played by Oscar Isaac.

Shameik Moore who’s only 28, and Hailee Steinfeld, 26 first appeared on the big screen together during the debut of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018. The new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to premiere on June 2, 2023.

Check out the new clip below:

READ MORE

New ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Trailer Teases ‘No Way Home’ Implications

Miles Morales Returns In The Otherworldy Trailer For ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’

The Black Spiderman! Amazing Roles Shameik Moore Has Played

More from Hot 100.9
Close