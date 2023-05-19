Radio One Exclusives

The Amazing History of The Indianapolis 500

Published on May 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Maserati 8CTF "Boyle Edition" Runs Historic Lap In Commemoration Of Indianapolis 500 Two-Time Victory

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

The Indianapolis 500, usually referred to as the Indy 500, is an iconic racing event that has brought racing enthusiasts together for over a century. Founded in 1911, the race takes place annually at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana.

The idea for the race originated from Carl G. Fisher, a visionary and entrepreneur who wanted to promote car innovation and showcase the capabilities of the emerging automotive industry. The first Indy 500 attracted 40 competitors and a crowd of around 80,000 spectators, making it an instant success.

Joe Dawson crossing the finish line as the winner of the Indianapolis 500 automobile race ca. 1912

Source: HUM Images / Getty

Over the years, the race has witnessed numerous memorable moments and significant milestones. From the dominance of legendary drivers like A.J. Foyt, Al Unser, and Rick Mears to the tragic accidents that led to safety innovations, the Indy 500 has shaped the history of motorsports.

Race car driver Ralph DePalma and his riding mechanic, Rupert Jeffkins, pushing their car towards the finish line at the 1912 Indianapolis 500 automobile race

Source: HUM Images / Getty

 

 

 

Notably, in 1965, the race became part of the prestigious IndyCar Series, solidifying its position as one of the most prestigious events in open-wheel racing. It has also served as a platform for technological advancements, such as the introduction of turbocharged engines and aerodynamic innovations.

 

Maserati 8CTF "Boyle Edition" Runs Historic Lap In Commemoration Of Indianapolis 500 Two-Time Victory

Source: Robert Laberge / Getty

Today, the Indy 500 continues to draw a massive global audience and showcases the skills of talented drivers from around the world. With its rich history, thrilling competition, and enduring traditions like the singing of “Back Home Again in Indiana,” the Indy 500 remains a beloved and important event in the world of motorsport.

Indianapolis 500

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

AUTO-INDY-USA

Source: JEFF DEAN / Getty

More from Hot 100.9
Close