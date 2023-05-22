Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R. & More Star In First Emotional Trailer For ‘The Color Purple’ Musical

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Alice Walker’s The Color Purple is gracing the big screen again and boasts an all-star ensemble cast in the film/musical’s first trailer.

Well ahead of its Christmas Release, Warner Bros. delivered our first look at the “bold new take” of Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel that earned an Oscar nomination and won a Tony Award for its Broadway Play.

Under the direction of Blitz Bazawule (Black Is King, The Burial of Kojo), The Color Purple is returning to movie theaters, but this time as a musical.

The first trailer for the upcoming film follows a young Celie (Phylicia Mpasi) who is separated from her sister Nettie (Halle Bailey/Ciara) after Celie gets married to Mister (Colman Domingo) and Nettie runs away.

Years later, we meet adult Celie portrayed by American Idol-winner and R&B star Fantasia Barrino, who is also singing “I’m Here” in the trailer, one of the many songs from the musical that will be in the film.

The trailer also features Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R., and Danielle Brooks, who starred in the Broadway play along with Fantasia, Corey Hawkins, and Aunjanue Ellis.

Oprah Winfrey Says There Will Always Be A Need For The Color Purple

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Oprah Winfrey, who starred in the 1985 movie directed by Stephen Spielberg, and is now an executive producer on the 2023 film, joined Bazawule during a press conference and spoke about the impact of Walker’s 1982 novel.

“As long as there is a need for people to feel what it means to be loved up… there will be a need for The Color Purple,” Winfrey said. “I believe that in the future, this story just grows, and it never grows old.

Adding, “It is a classic. It is iconic. To be able to step into that with a boldness of vision that Blitz had for this film and create this magically realized version, where we actually go inside Celie’s head, is pretty incredible.”

“Every time I was on set, I was like the spoiled director. The amount of talent, ability, and brilliance was through the roof,” Bazawule added.

The Color Purple arrives in theaters on December 25, and you can watch the emotional first trailer below.

Photo: Warner Bros. / The Color Purple

Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R. & More Star In First Emotional Trailer For ‘The Color Purple’ Musical was originally published on cassiuslife.com