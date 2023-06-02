TIP Harris and Haha Mafia Came Through Naptown

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

T.I. known as T.I.P or T.I.P Harris has solidified his place in the hip-hop industry. Beyond music, T.I. has ventured into acting, entrepreneurship, reality TV, and…comedy! We had the pleasure to have the legend himself stop by the HOT 100.9 studio along with Haha Mafia, a comedy group that describes themselves as ” a bunch of friends hanging out making people laugh”! The group features Kelly K-Dubb, Tyler Chronicles, Ronnie Jordan, Erica Duchess, Navv Greene, Jayski, And T.I.P!

T.I.P discussed their shows happening on both June 2nd and 3rd stating, “we gon have some fun, we gon have a vibe”. He also went on to talk about his transition from music to comedy stating, “I sat him down and said look here man you aint just no rapper you a comedian. Dont cut on the big words either I wanna learn”.

B Swift asked T.I.P to give us a big word of the day. Check it out below to see his answer!

