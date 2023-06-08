Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A correctional officer at the Marion County Adult Detention Center was arrested and faces preliminary charges after sneaking drugs into the jail and giving them to inmates.

The 25-year-old officer had no prior disciplinary history within her role, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She had been employed for less than two years.

Upon arriving for her shift yesterday, June 7, Holmes was greeted by MCSO detectives and questioned. A subsequent search of her person turned up additional narcotics she allegedly intended to traffic into the facility.

“Our staff are rightfully held to a high standard,” said Sheriff Kerry Forestal. “We have a sworn obligation to keep the people in our custody safe. If you violate that oath, and disgrace your upstanding colleagues, you will find yourself on the other side of the bars. Our new facility has thousands of high-definition cameras, advanced body scanners, and real-time inmate and staff tracking devices. When you pair that with our experienced staff, drug-sniffing K9s, and incredible Investigations Unit, you simply won’t get away with bringing illicit substances into our jail. But that’s okay, we’ll find a cell for those who would try.”

Marion Co. jail officer fired for bringing drugs to work, giving them to inmates was originally published on wtlcfm.com