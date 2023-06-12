Indy Pride Parade draws thousands, fills downtown with a sea of colors

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday was the 2023 Indy Pride Parade and Festival, and thousands of people filled downtown Indianapolis streets with waves of color.

Organizers say that this year’s parade was bigger than ever, with more than 180 groups walking in the parade Saturday morning, including some familiar faces from News 8.

This year, the parade took a new extended route that offered more places for people to see the parade. Executive Director of Indy Pride Shelly Snider says this was an important addition to keep the Pride celebration growing.

“Just last night, I got some hate mail that said I need to stop going on TV and saying this is a celebration and we need to welcome people. That just says to me that we need (the celebrations) more than ever,” Snider said.

