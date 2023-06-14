‘Indianapolis Moms:’ Helping new parents navigate postpartum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8’s Indianapolis Moms segment is focusing on reality for many new parents, especially moms. The postpartum days and months when not everything feels as perfect as everyone hopes it will be.
Indianapolis Mom Contributor, Dr. Lindsay Moore, joined us on Wednesday’s Daybreak to share her perspective on postpartum.
“It’s really hard for most of us to ask for help. Also hard to accept it when offered and when you’re exhausted, you’re not able to think of a list of things to help anyways. So it’s a lot better if either the parents have like a premade list that will brainstorm ideas,” Moores said.
