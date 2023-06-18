Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrated Father’s Day over the weekend with a sweet Instagram post full of adorable photos and videos of their growing family from their personal archives.
The 34-year-old rapper took to the platform to share a carousel full of sweet and intimate family photos from the duo’s personal collection that included photos of their son, RZA Athelston as well as videos of the pregnant 35-year-old. A$AP kicked off the multi-photo post with a video of himself followed by a cute picture of baby RZA while he slept next to the proud dad.
“The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd” Rihanna commented underneath the sweet Instagram post to show love for her boyfriend.
How adorable! Happy Father’s Day to this proud dad.
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Honor Father’s Day With A Sweet Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
