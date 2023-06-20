Neither Jonathan Majors nor Meagan Good have confirmed their rumored romance, but the actress’s decision to support the Creed III actor during his court appearance earlier today says enough.
According to Extra, who had cameras rolling as the two arrived at the courthouse, the couple “entered the court hand in hand.”
Good and Majors began hanging out in May, shortly after the actor was arrested for assaulting his former girlfriend on March 25. He is currently facing a misdemeanor felony charge, which his legal team hopes will be dropped. He will return to court for trial on August 3.
Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry told Extra in a statement, “Within a few weeks of these false allegations, we provided the District Attorney with evidence of Mr. Majors’ innocence. Last week, we delivered additional compelling evidence to the District Attorney, clearly proving Grace Jabbari’s assault on Jonathan Majors and not the other way around.”
“This evidence includes videos of Ms. Jabbari’s frenzied attack on Mr. Majors and his running away from her. We also provided photographs illustrating the injuries she inflicted on Mr. Majors and photos of his clothing torn as a direct consequence of Ms. Jabbari’s violent actions.”
Meagan Good Supports Jonathan Majors During His Court Appearance was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
