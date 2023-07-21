Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty Victoria Monet dropped by The AM Clique to talk about her upcoming tour, hit single “On My Mama,” her fav parts of the city, and more. Catch the full interview with Chey Parker below! Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW ON YOUTUBE: Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit MORE AM CLIQUE INTERVIEWS… Pinky Cole Talks Jet Magazine Cover With The AM Clique [LISTEN HERE] Keke Palmer Talks Motherhood, New Music, Upcoming Projects + More With The AM Clique! [LISTEN] Janelle Monae Talks Upcoming Tour, New Music, The Age Of Pleasure &amp; More With The AM Clique! [WATCH HERE] The post Victoria Monet Talks Upcoming Tour, Hit Single “On My Mama,” and More With The AM Clique! [WATCH] appeared first on 92 Q. Victoria Monet Talks Upcoming Tour, Hit Single “On My Mama,” and More With The AM Clique! [WATCH] was originally published on 92q.com