New Music is Upon Us, Chase here, and I’ve got the inside info on the hottest music that dropped last Friday. Get ready to have your minds blown and your eardrums satisfied with this lineup of chart-topping releases! Travis Scott Unleashes his Highly anticipated “Utopia” Album with A-List Features! Prepare to be transported to a whole new dimension post Astroworld as Travis Scott drops his long-awaited album “Utopia.” This musical odyssey is nothing short of mind-blowing, with otherworldly beats and celestial melodies that will leave you in awe. He took to twitter to Inform his fans that long-time collaborator, Mike Dean, was heavily involved with the process of the album. But wait, there’s more! The album features a star-studded lineup, including collabs with the one and only Drake, the cosmic Kid Cudi, extraterrestrial vocals from Beyonce and his enchanting “work wife” SZA. “Utopia” is destined to be a game-changer in the hip-hop universe! Post Malone Gets Personal on “Austin” Album! Emo-rap king Post Malone is back with his most intimate and introspective work to date – “Austin.” This emotional rollercoaster of an album dives deep into matters of the heart, tackling themes of love, loss, and personal growth. Post’s signature genre-blending style shines through, taking listeners on a journey of self-discovery through his mesmerizing vocals and soulful guitar licks. Were a long way from White Iverson but “Austin” is sure to hit you right in the feels and give you the underside of who Austin Richard Post is. BIA Lights Up the Scene with “Really Her” EP! Rising star BIA is back and ready to take the world by storm with her fiery new EP, “Really Her.” This fearless and unapologetic collection of tracks showcases her undeniable talent and fierce energy. From hard-hitting trap anthems to smooth R&B grooves, BIA’s versatile flow will leave you craving more. Following Collabs with J.cole and Nicki Minaj, BIA is ready for a fresh re-release of who she is as an artist. Offset and Cardi B Pay Homage to “Baby Boy” in New Single! Jealousy Offset and Cardi B are undeniably playing into nostalgia with their latest single that references the classic film “Baby Boy.” The infectious beats and clever rhymes will have you nodding your head along, but here’s the kicker – the music video features none other than the talented Taraji P Henson! Get ready for some cinematic magic with this unforgettable collaboration! Saweetie, YG, and Tyga Drop the Ultimate Party Anthem! Get the confetti ready because Saweetie, YG, and Tyga are bringing you to birthday party celebrations with their banging track “Birthday”! This party anthem is the perfect soundtrack to any celebration, making it impossible to resist turning up the volume. The fiery Track used to also feature fellow female rapper, Doja Cat. She was ultimately removed from the track, but the references has leaked online. All versions of the song are fire so grab your crew, crank up the volume, and let the good times roll! There you have it, music enthusiasts! Your ultimate guide to the hottest releases this New Music Friday. Stay tuned for more sizzling updates from the music world, right here from Chase on Hot 100.9.