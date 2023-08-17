SOURCE NBA.COM IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT: As previously announced, the Indiana Pacers four In-Season Tournament games will take place on Friday, November 3 vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers (7:00pm ET), Tuesday, November 14 at Philadelphia (7:00pm ET), Tuesday, November 21 at Atlanta (7:30pm ET), and Friday, November 24 vs. Detroit (8:00pm ET). Teams that advance through the In-Season Tournament group stage will play Knockout Round games on December 4 and December 5 (the winners will then play Semifinal and Final round games on December 7 and December 9 in Las Vegas, NV), while teams that do not advance will play two additional regular-season games on December 6 and December 8. These games will be announced at a later date. HOMESTANDS: The Pacers will have four homestands at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season at consist of at least four games. The first such homestand tips off with an In-Season Tournament game on Friday, November 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers (7:00pm ET), and continues Saturday, November 4 vs. Charlotte (7:00pm ET), Monday, November 6 vs. San Antonio (7:00pm ET), Wednesday, November 8 vs. Utah (7:00pm ET), and Saturday, November 9 vs. Milwaukee (7:00pm ET). 2023-24 Schedule Downloadable Wallpapers >> ADDITIONAL HIGHLIGHTS: The Pacers will host the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, January 23 (7:00pm ET), while the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat are in town on Sunday, April 7 (5:00pm ET). The Pacers traditional post-Thanksgiving game will fall on Friday, November 24 against the Detroit Pistons (8:00pm ET). Additionally, the Pacers will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, December 18 (7:00pm ET), the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, February 8 (7:00pm ET), and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, March 29 (7:00pm ET). Like last season, there will be no NBA games played on Tuesday, November 7 in recognition of Election Day.