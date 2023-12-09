Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Enrollment Specialist from Christel House Indianapolis, shares valuable insights on pursuing education without a US high school diploma and provides helpful resources for transportation and childcare, ensuring nothing stands in the way of you educational journey.
Panelist: Cristian Gomez, Enrollment Specialist
Hoest by: Shayna
