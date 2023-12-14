Source: RichLegg / Getty As the academic landscape evolves, so do the needs and preferences of students. After hundreds of tests and busy classes, students may need something to help wind down from their hectic schedules or to stay organized as they prepare for the next big assignment. It can get difficult and tiring on the road to Black excellence. When choosing a gift for your loved one this holiday season, prioritize functionality, quality and adaptability — especially for family members who may be in college or high school. Think about gifts that can help them to enhance their overall lifestyle and support academic endeavors. Think about laptops or productivity apps that can help the incredible Black student in your family thrive and succeed. Already have a studious family member who is extremely organized? Try to purchase a holiday gift that can help them stay motivated, inspired and encouraged as they strive to complete their academic pursuits. Recognizing their efforts through gifts can boost their morale and drive them to excel. For many students — especially those away from home or facing academic challenges— receiving a thoughtful gift can serve as a reminder that they have a support system rooting for them. It can help to alleviate feelings of isolation or stress. Gifts tailored to students’ needs, such as technology, stationery, or organizational tools, can significantly aid their academic journey. Practical gifts can also enhance their efficiency, making school more manageable and enjoyable. Here are a few ideas. Laptop or Tablet: Apple MacBook Pro or Microsoft Surface Pro A powerful and versatile laptop or tablet is a student’s best companion. The Apple MacBook Pro or Microsoft Surface Pro offers high-performance capabilities for assignments, creative projects and seamless multitasking. Laptops can cost a pretty penny, but it is well worth the money if your family members can utilize a laptop to make completing their assignments easier. Noise-Canceling Headphones: Sony WH-1000XM4 or Bose QuietComfort With the demands of academic life, a pair of noise-canceling headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4 or Bose QuietComfort can create a focused environment for studying or enjoying music without distractions. Both models range from $200 to $350, but check out the Sony and Bose websites for an accurate quote. Smart Notebook: Rocketbook or Moleskine Smart Writing Set Combining the traditional feel of pen and paper with modern technology, a smart notebook like Rocketbook or Moleskine Smart Writing Set allows students to digitize handwritten notes and access them across devices. The Rocketbook is priced at $34. Looking for something a little fancier for your loved one? Try the Moleskine version, which is priced at $100. Subscription to Productivity Apps: Todoist or Notion A subscription to productivity apps like Todoist or Notion can streamline task management, note-taking and project organization, enhancing a student’s efficiency and productivity. Portable Charger: Anker PowerCore or Mophie Powerstation A reliable portable charger such as Anker PowerCore or Mophie Powerstation ensures that a student’s devices stay powered throughout long study sessions or while on the go. This will make a great holiday gift for your loved one. Ergonomic Desk Chair: Herman Miller or Steelcase Investing in an ergonomic desk chair from renowned brands like Herman Miller or Steelcase promotes better posture and comfort during hours of studying or remote learning. Coffee Maker or Electric Kettle: Keurig K-Mini or Breville Electric Kettle For the caffeine enthusiast, a coffee maker like Keurig K-Mini or an electric kettle such as Breville can provide a quick and convenient energy boost during late-night study sessions. Perfect for the Black coffee lovers who love whipping up a cup of joe before class or on the weekend after a long week of school. Prices range depending on size and functionality. Fitness Tracker: Fitbit or Garmin Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is crucial for students. A fitness tracker like Fitbit or Garmin encourages physical activity, monitors health metrics and promotes well-being. Students need all the energy they can get to complete their tasks and assignments on time. This thoughtful gift will encourage them to stay active as they work hard at school. Check out the Fitbit Inspire 2, which will cost you $62. E-Reader: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite or Kobo Clara HD An e-reader such as Amazon Kindle Paperwhite or Kobo Clara HD offers convenience for leisure reading, reducing the need for carrying heavy textbooks. You can get the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $125. Reusable Water Bottle: Hydro Flask or S'well Staying hydrated is essential for peak academic performance. A stylish and durable reusable water bottle from Hydro Flask or S'well encourages students to drink water throughout the day. This is perfect for Black students who love to stay hydrated after a good workout or as they strive to complete their assignments throughout the day. Grab one on Amazon for $33 this holiday.