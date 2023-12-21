Did you know there are some wonderfully festive and soulful Christmas songs by Black artists that add a special touch to the holiday season? From the classic sounds of Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” to the timeless charm of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” these songs bring joy and warmth to celebrations. Black artists have crafted a beautiful collection of Christmas tunes that resonate with diverse audiences and contribute to the festive spirit. Explore this list of the Top Ten Black Christmas Songs, featuring iconic tracks like James Brown’s “Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto” and Stevie Wonder’s “What Christmas Means to Me.” These songs not only capture the essence of the season but also showcase the rich musical heritage of Black artists in spreading holiday cheer. While enjoying the infectious melodies and heartfelt lyrics, it’s essential to recognize the talent and dedication of these artists. Behind each song is a gifted musician who contributes to the magic of Christmas through their craft. So, delve into the soulful sounds of Black Christmas music and let the holiday spirit fill your heart with joy and harmony! 1. “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway 2. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey 3. “Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto” by James Brown 4. “What Christmas Means to Me” by Stevie Wonder 5. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Luther Vandross 6. “Someday at Christmas” by Mary J. Blige 7. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” by The Temptations 8. “My Favorite Things” by John Legend 9. “Silent Night” by The Temptations 10. “Christmas in Hollis” by Run-D.M.C.